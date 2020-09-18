ECS T10 Capelle EXC Vs KAM Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Excelsior 20 (EXC) are all set to face SV Kampong (KAM) in ECS T10 Capelle on Friday, September 18. The match will be played at the Sportpark Bermweg Ground in the Netherlands at 2:30 pm IST. Here are the details about the EXC vs KAM live streaming, information on how to watch EXC vs KAM live in India and where to catch the EXC vs KAM live scores.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Broadcasters NOT To Have Mayanti Langer As One Of Its Lead Anchors This Season

EXC vs KAM live streaming: EXC vs KAM live scores and ECS T10 Capelle preview

Both the teams are yet to confirm their place in the final and this match will be a perfect opportunity for one of the side to do so. EXC lost to KAM on Thursday which stopped their surge towards a place in the final but a win in this match will help them seal their spot in the final. On the other hand, the path for KAM is much tougher as they not only have to beat their opponents but do that by a huge margin to improve their run rate and qualify for finals. While KAM will look to do the double, EXC will be looking to even the scores.

Also Read: ECS T10 Capelle SPC Vs VCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Capelle live streaming: EXC vs KAM live streaming, EXC vs KAM live in India and EXC vs KAM live scores

Coming to the EXC vs KAM live streaming details, the telecast of EXC vs KAM live in India will not be available to fans but they can still catch ECS T10 Capelle live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Capelle live streaming will begin at 2:30 PM IST. For the EXC vs KAM live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Also Read: SPC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Capella Game Preview

EXC vs KAM live scores: EXC vs KAM pitch and weather report

Coming to the weather during the EXC vs KAM live match, there will be no weather interruptions and so both teams can play their full quota of overs. The pitch will favourable for the bowlers during the EXC vs KAM match and so the team winning the toss could look to bowl first.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Not To Have Cheerleaders, Glitzy Opening Ceremony Cancelled By The BCCI

EXC vs KAM live streaming: Squad for EXC vs KAM live match

EXC vs KAM live streaming: EXC squad

Umar Baker, Stan van Troost, Niels Etman, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Ryan Campbell, Jelte Schoonheim, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmad, Wahab Umar, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Lorenzo Ingram, Tom Heggelman, Ben Cooper, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Jelte van Troost

EXC vs KAM live streaming: KAM squad

Tushar Bhakre, Ratha Alphonse, Usman Malik, Danish Ateeq, Khalid Sherzad, Omair Sultan, Saqib Zulfiqar, Assad Saleemi, Yasir Usman, Ishan Jaiswal, Raza Anis, Abhinav Adurty, Rana Bilal Siddique, Shashank Kumar, Kertan Nana, Shivdutt Jhala, Jacob Pierre, Adriaan Verbeek, Vikram Chaturvedi, Faizan Bashir, Mohsin Salman, Bilal Saleem, Mees Hoffman, Shaheryar Butt

Image Source: FanCode