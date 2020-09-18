IPL 2020 Broadcasters NOT To Have Mayanti Langer As One Of Its Lead Anchors This Season

Cricket presenter Mayanti Langer has been one of the most distinguishable faces of the sport in the country. Langer has been associated with the Indian Premier League for several years now. However, it came as a surprise when Mayanti Langer was not included in the IPL commentary team for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

IPL broadcasters exclude Mayanti Langer from the list of anchors for IPL 2020

The popular presenter won't be seen anchoring during any of the games in the IPL 2020. The official IPL broadcasters, Star Sports announced the IPL commentary team for the mega league as Mayanti Langer's name went missing. The reason for Mayanti Langer's absence is still unknown.

On the contrary, several new faces have been added to the IPL commentary team. The IPL broadcasters have got ex-Fox Sports presenter Neroli Meadows on board for the lucrative league. Meadows is hailed as one of the best in the business and has great cricketing knowledge. Other anchors for the IPL 2020 include Suren Sundaram, Kira Narayanan, Nashpreet Kaur, Tanya Purohit and Dheeraj Juneja.

Sundaram has previously worked for the Kolkata Knight Riders and has been working with IPL broadcasters since last year. Actor Kira Narayanan has also been working with IPL broadcasters since 2019. Narayanan, who is an avid sports lover, started her career as an anchor during the Pro Kabaddi League 2019.

Tanya Purohit is also an actor who has featured in the Anushka Sharma starrer NH-10. Dheeraj Juneja has also worked as an anchor on several TV shows. Mayanti Langer, who has a reputation of being flawless with her cricketing analysis, will surely be missed by many of her followers. But the new IPL commentary team will add a breath of fresh air in the tournament.

The 13th edition of the tournament is all set to commence in the UAE. For people wondering when is the first match of the IPL 2020, the tournament opener will be played on Saturday, September 19 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. The MI vs CSK game will commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

IPL anchors for 2020

Suren Sundaram, Kira Narayanan, Nashpreet Kaur, Tanya Purohit, Dheeraj Juneja, Jatin Sapru, Suhail Chandok, Sanjana Ganesan, Anant Tyagi.

IMAGE COURTESY: KIRA NARAYANAN/ MAYANTI LANGER/ TANYA PUROHIT INSTAGRAM