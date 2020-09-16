ECS T10 Capelle VCC Vs EXC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Voorburg CC (VCC) are all set to battle it out against the Excelsior 20 (ESC) in the league match of the ECS T10 Capelle. The match is scheduled to take place at the Sportpark Bermweg Cricket Ground in Capelle, Netherlands on Wednesday, September 16 at 4:30 pm IST. Here are the VCC vs EXC live streaming details, information on how to watch VCC vs EXC live in India and where to catch the VCC vs EXC live scores.

Also Read: VCC Vs EXC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Capella Live

VCC vs EXC live streaming: VCC vs EXC ECS T10 Capelle preview

An exciting contest is on the cards with VCC and EXC both eyeing a win in the upcoming match. VCC have a very strong side on paper and players will be looking to do well in the tournament and lay their hands on the trophy. On the other hand, EXC would also look to hit the ground running in their opening match and keep themselves in contention for a place in the final round.

Also Read: MS Dhoni 'The Helicopter Takes Off': CSK Fans Thrilled With Captain's Classic Shot In Nets

ECS T10 Capelle live streaming: VCC vs EXC live streaming details and VCC vs EXC live in India

Coming to the VCC vs EXC live streaming details, the telecast of VCC vs EXC live in India will not be available to fans but they can still catch ECS T10 Capelle live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Capelle live streaming will begin at 4:30 pm IST. For VCC vs EXC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Trolls Jasprit Bumrah For Latest Dream11 Advertisement; Watch Video

VCC vs EXC live streaming: VCC vs EXC live pitch and weather report

Coming to the weather during the VCC vs EXC match, there will be no interruption from rain and both teams will be able to play their full quota of overs. The 22-yard strip will be favourable for bowlers. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Makes CSK's Picture Perfect On Instagram, Enjoys Latest Ad Shoot With Whistling

VCC vs EXC Dream11 prediction: Squad for the VCC vs EXC ECS T10 Capelle match

VCC vs EXC Dream11 prediction: VCC squad

Floris De Lange, Tom de Grooth, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa, Yasir Hamid, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Philippe Boissevain, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Stijn De Leede, Harold Vogelaar, Nirav Kulkarni, Tobias Nota, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Steffen Mulder, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Vivian Kingma, Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves

VCC vs EXC Dream11 prediction: EXC squad

Umar Baker, Stan van Troost, Niels Etman, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Ryan Campbell, Jelte Schoonheim, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmad, Wahab Umar, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Lorenzo Ingram, Tom Heggelman, Ben Cooper, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Jelte van Troost

Image source: Netherlands cricket / Twitter