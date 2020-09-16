VCC Vs EXC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Capella Live

Voorburg CC (VCC) are all set to take the field against the Excelsior 20 (ESC) in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Capella. The match is scheduled to take place at the Sportpark Bermweg cricket ground in Capella, Netherlands on Wednesday, September 16 at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our VCC vs EXC Dream11 prediction, VCC vs EXC Dream11 team and the probable VCC vs EXC playing 11. ECS T10 Capella live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

VCC vs EXC live: VCC vs EXC Dream11 prediction and preview

While VCC will be playing the second match of the tournament, EXC will be playing their first match in the tournament. VCC are considered a very solid team and are also seen as a favourite to lift the trophy. The team that is led by the enigmatic Bas de Leede, will be going all-out to win the trophy.

VCC vs EXC Dream11 prediction: Squad for the VCC vs EXC playing 11

VCC vs EXC Dream11 prediction: VCC vs EXC Dream11 team: VCC squad

Floris De Lange, Tom de Grooth, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa, Yasir Hamid, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Philippe Boissevain, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Stijn De Leede, Harold Vogelaar, Nirav Kulkarni, Tobias Nota, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Steffen Mulder, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Vivian Kingma, Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves

VCC vs EXC Dream11 prediction: VCC vs EXC Dream11 team: EXC squad

Umar Baker, Stan van Troost, Niels Etman, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Ryan Campbell, Jelte Schoonheim, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmad, Wahab Umar, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Lorenzo Ingram, Tom Heggelman, Ben Cooper, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Jelte van Troost

VCC vs EXC match prediction: VCC vs EXC top picks

Ben Cooper

Tom de Grooth

Lorenzo Ingram

VCC vs EXC live: VCC vs EXC Dream11 team

VCC vs EXC live: VCC vs EXC match prediction

As per our VCC vs EXC match prediction, EXC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The VCC vs EXC Dream11 prediction, VCC vs EXC top picks and VCC vs EXC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VCC vs EXC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

