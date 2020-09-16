MS Dhoni Makes CSK's Picture Perfect On Instagram, Enjoys Latest Ad Shoot With Whistling

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just three days away from getting underway. Players have been toiling hard on the field to gear up for the cricketing carnival. But once out of training, they have also been busy fulfilling their shoot commitments for brand advertisements and IPL 2020 promos.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) started their training late due to the COVID-19 cases in their contingent. This is the reason they have relatively had lesser time to fulfil their commercial commitments. However, they have ensured that they fulfil their responsibilities both on and off the field. On Wednesday, the official Instagram handle of the CSK took to the photo and video sharing app and uploaded a delightful picture featuring MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar.

In the photo, MS Dhoni is seen whistling while Deepak Chahar looks at him and tries to attempt the same. 'Whistle Podu' is CSK's slogan, which means cheering for the Yellow Army with the traditional blowing of whistles in classic Chennai style. As soon as the photo was uploaded, love poured in for the CSK skipper MS Dhoni as fans expressed their excitement to see the 'Captain Cool' back in action.

MS Dhoni, who is arguably the most vital player of the CSK squad for the IPL 2020, is set to captain the franchise in the upcoming tournament in the UAE from September 19. His performance will be key for CSK in determining how far they go in the tournament. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's men are set to start their IPL campaign by locking horns with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

CSK squad for IPL 2020

MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI