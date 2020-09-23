ECS T10 Cartaxo ACCA Vs ALV Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Amigos CC Ansiao (ACCA) are all set to take on Alvalade CC (ALV) in match 11 of the T10 European Cricket Series, Cartaxo. The ACCA vs ALV match is set to begin on September 23 at 5:00 pm IST at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal. Here are the ECS T10 Cartaxo ACCA vs ALV live streaming details, and the ACCA vs ALV pitch and weather report.

ECS T10 Cartaxo ACCA vs ALV: Match Preview

Amigos CC Ansiao are currently in third place on the table, having won one, and lost one of their two completed games. Alvadale CC, meanwhile, have won one and lost two of their three games. They will be coming off a match against Royal CC Lisbon earlier in the day, which could either fatigue them or make them match ready for their fixture against ACCA. They are currently in fifth place with just two points.

ECS T10 Cartaxo ACCA vs ALV: Weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the forecast for the ACCA vs ALV game at Cartaxo is partly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. The maximum temperature will be 25°C while the minimum temperature will be 18°C. There is a 60% probability of precipitation which could be an issue for the game. The humidity is also at an astonishing 96%, and will have an effect on the game.

ECS T10 Cartaxo ACCA vs ALV: Pitch report

The pitch at Cartaxo is well balanced and has something in it for both bowlers, and batsmen. It will be a bit worn out due to the number of games that have been played on it. The humidity will aid the bowlers to quite some extent.

ACCA vs ALV live streaming: Where to watch ACCA vs ALV live in India?

The T10 European Cricket Series matches will not be televised live in India. The ACCA vs ALV live streaming will also not be available in the country. However, ardent fans of the game can follow all the ECS T10 Cartaxo matches on FanCode. The ACCA vs ALV live scores can be followed on FanCode, a Dream sports owned platform. ACCA vs ALV live scores can also be followed on the European Cricket twitter page.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter