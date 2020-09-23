ECS T10 Cartaxo ROS Vs OEI Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Rossio CC and Oeiras CC will face each other in ECS T10 Cartaxo on Wednesday, September 23. The match will be played at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal at 3 PM IST. Here is a look at the ROS vs OEI live streaming and ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details, how to watch the ROS vs OEI live in India and where to catch ROS vs OEI live scores.

Also Read: ROS Vs OEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: ROS vs OEI live streaming and preview

Both the teams have had an indifferent start to their campaign and that has certainly affected their standings on the points table. OEI are comfortably placed on the second spot on the points table despite losing twice to Malo Vilamoura on a single day. On the other hand, OEI are still winless and have a chance to put their first points on board with a win over ROS.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Calls Sanju Samson 'best Young Indian Batsman'; Netizens Disagree

ROS vs OEI live streaming: ROS vs OEI live in India & ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming details

Coming to the ROS vs OEI live streaming and live telecast of the ECS T10 Cartaxo match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the ROS vs OEI live in India can log onto the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For ROS vs OEI live scores, fans can visit European Cricket Twitter page.

Also Read: ECS T10 Cartaxo ALV Vs RCCL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming: Pitch and weather report ahead of ROS vs OEI live streaming

As per AccuWeather, there will be thunderstorms during the match which could delay start of the match. The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground looks balanced and will be helpful for both the bowlers and the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first and take advantage of the condition.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 5 Kolkata Vs Mumbai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

ROS vs OEI live streaming: Squad list

ROS vs OEI live streaming: ROS squad

Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arrora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.

ROS vs OEI live streaming: OEI squad

Salman Ahmed, Paolo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Michael Harris, Fakhrul Mohon, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Jay, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora, Druvkumar Mistri, Druvilkumar Mistri and Sunil Surendra.

Image source: FanCode