ECS T10 Frankfurt DCC Vs FCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Darmstadt CC e.V are set to battle it out with Frankfurt Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Frankfurt on Monday, September 28. The match will be played in Frankfurt at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the DCC vs FCC live streaming and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details, how to watch the DCC vs FCC live in India and where to catch DCC vs FCC live scores.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: DCC vs FCC live streaming and preview

This is the third match between these two sides. While FCC opened their campaign against Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, DCC will be playing their first match of the tournament. A cracker of a match is expected on cards between these sides who look to make early running in the tournament.

DCC vs FCC live streaming: DCC vs FCC live in India & ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details

Coming to the DCC vs FCC live streaming and live telecast of the ECS T10 Frankfurt match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch DCC vs FCC live in India and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For DCC vs FCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Pitch and weather report ahead of DCC vs FCC live streaming

As per AccuWeather, the conditions will be cloudy during the match but there is little news about rain interruptions during the clash. The pitch looks balanced, however, the weather conditions will help the bowlers due to gusty wind. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

DCC vs FCC live streaming: Squad list

DCC vs FCC live streaming: DCC squad

Mansoor Khan, Qudratullah Olfat, Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Majeed Nasseri, Shafiullah Niazi, Parwaiz Akhoudzada, Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Muhammad Umar, Umar Khan, Khalilur Rehman

DCC vs FCC live streaming: FCC squad

Ayub Pasha, Hasan Nauman, Alim Al Razy, Aqil Tariq, Naqash Naveed, Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Sanjeev Taneja, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Aditya Khan, Keshav Ramachandran, Farhan Mahmood, Sahil Hussein, Hewad Hussein, Tanzil Tariq, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Iqbal Muhammad, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Salim Khan, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Talha Yusuf and Simab Jan Mumand

Image credits: FanCode

