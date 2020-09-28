SGH Vs TCP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

SG Hainhausen 1886 will take on TSV Cricket Pfungstadt in the second match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Monday, September 28 in Frankfurt at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our SGH vs TCP match prediction, SGH vs TCP Dream11 team and the probable SGH vs TCP playing 11. Streaming of SGH vs TCP live action will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode, in India.

SGH vs TCP live: SGH vs TCP Dream11 prediction and preview

SG Hainhausen have already played their first round of matches which happened in July, while TSV Cricket Pfungstadt are new entrants. So far, the Hainhausen outfit has won just 1 of their 3 matches and despite putting a good show, failed to progress to the latter stages last time around.

SGH vs TCP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SGH vs TCP Dream11 team

SGH vs TCP Dream11 prediction: SGH vs TCP playing 11: SGH squad

Waqar Ahmad Rana, Muneeb Mubashir, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Muneeb Ahmad, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Ali Raza Virk, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad -Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja

SGH vs TCP Dream11 prediction: SGH vs TCP playing 11: TCP squad

Khalid Mahmood Babar, Zeshan Atif, Barkat Ali, Zeeshan Ali, Tousif Ahmed, Nasir Ahmad, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha, Zulfiqar Zafar Ahmad, Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Arsalan Javed, Suleman Ahmad, Samar Ahmad Khan, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas

SGH vs TCP Dream11 prediction: Top picks from SGH vs TCP Dream11 team

Yasir Ahmed

Muhammad Habib

Nasir Ahmad

SGH vs TCP Dream11 prediction: SGH vs TCP Dream11 team

SGH vs TCP match prediction

As per our SGH vs TCP match prediction, TCP will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The SGH vs TCP Dream11 prediction, top picks and SGH vs TCP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SGH vs TCP match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

