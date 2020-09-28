ECS T10 Frankfurt TUH Vs SGH Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Turk FC Hattersheim am Mainm (TUH) are all set to take on SG Hainhausen 1886 (SGH) on the opening day of the T10 European Cricket Series beginning on Monday. The Turk FC Hattersheim am Mainm vs SG Hainhausen 1886 game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST at the Frankfurt Oval, Germany. Here are the ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details, TUH vs SGH live streaming details, TUH vs SGH preview, weather forecast and pitch report.

ECS T10 Frankfurt: TUH vs SGH preview

Turk FC Hattersheim am Mainm will go into the match having already played Frankfurt Cricket Club earlier in the day, in the first game of the ECS T10 Frankfurt. A win or a loss there could make some difference on the team's performance in their match against SG Hainhausen 1886.

Similarly, for SG Hainhausen 1886, they will go into their match against Turk FC Hattersheim am Mainm having played TSV Cricket Pfungstadt a couple of hours earlier. This should give both sides a chance to work off any rustiness and get points on the board before their match with each other.

ECS T10 Frankfurt: Weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather will be cloudy. The maximum temperature for the day will be 16°C while the minimum temperature will drop down to 9°C. Humidity is at an average of 42%. Rain is expected before and after the match. However, there is no rain predicted for the duration of the match and so we should expect a full 10-overs a side game.

ECS T10 Frankfurt: Pitch Report

The Turk FC Hattersheim am Mainm vs SG Hainhausen 1886 game will be played at the Frankfurt Oval cricket ground. The pitch is expected to be a neutral one and will provide some assistance to both, bowlers and batsmen. Rain from earlier in the day could affect the pitch and the outfield.

TUH vs SGH live streaming details

The ECS T10 Frankfurt TUH vs SGH live streaming for Indian audiences will be available on FanCode, a multi-sport aggregator platform owned by Dream Sports. The platform can be accessed through the European Cricket Network website. The TUH vs SGH live streaming will start at 6:30 pm IST on September 28. TUH vs SGH live scores can also be found on the European Cricket website.

Image Credits: European Cricket website

