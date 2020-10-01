ECS T10 Frankfurt MSF Vs LCO Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

MSC Frankfurt is set to take on Lemar CC Oberursel in the league match of the day in ECS T10 Frankfurt on Thursday, October 1. The match will be played in Frankfurt at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the MSF vs LCO live streaming and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details, how to watch the MSF vs LCO live in India and where to catch MSF vs LCO live scores.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: MSF vs LCO live streaming and preview

This match is crucial for both the teams as they look to hit the ground running following their loss in the opening day. Currently, both teams are bottom of the table and a win for either of the teams will help them move up the table if other results go in their favour. An exciting contest is on the cards.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Weather report ahead of MSF vs LCO live streaming

Speaking about the weather, it is going to be a cloudy day with the rain staying away from the match. Despite 90% cloud cover, the humidity will be around 60%, while the temperature will be hovering between 9-18 degrees Celsius. Both teams are expected to play their full quota of overs and produce a thrilling encounter.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Pitch report ahead of MSF vs LCO live streaming

Speaking about the pitch, it looks balanced and the batsmen will love enjoying to bat in this track with the ball nicely coming onto the bat. Bowlers will have to keep things tight while bowling on this pitch to contain the run flow of the opposition. The team winning the toss might opt to bat first.

MSF vs LCO live streaming: MSF vs LCO live in India & ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast and the MSF vs LCO live streaming of the ECS T10 Frankfurt match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch MSF vs LCO live in India and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MSF vs LCO live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

