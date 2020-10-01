MSF Vs LCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Game Preview

MS Frankfurt are set to face Lemar CC Oberursel in the second match of the day in ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Thursday in Frankfurt at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our MSF vs LCO match prediction, MSF vs LCO Dream11 team and the probable MSF vs LCO playing 11. The MSF vs LCO live game will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.

MSF vs LCO live: MSF vs LCO Dream11 prediction and preview

The MSF vs LCO live match is the battle of two teams who are winless in Group B and rooted at the bottom of the points table. LCO would look to bounce back against FCA04 Darmstadt in the first match of the day before taking on MSF in their second match of the day.

Meanwhile, MSF had a heartbreaking opening match loss to FCA04 Darmstadt before losing to SV Wiesbaden 1899 in the second match. With both teams looking to get off the mark by winning this match, expect them to field their strongest players in the MSF vs LCO playing 11 while naming the MSF vs LCO Dream11 team.

MSF vs LCO Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MSF vs LCO Dream11 team



MSF vs LCO Dream11 prediction: MSF vs LCO Dream11 team: MSF squad

Hamza Sayed Ameer, Shahid Afridi Jr, Sekandar Khan, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Daud Muhammad, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Bashir Zamankhel, Habib Rahman, Waseem Khan, Rasheed Nanjam, Paramveer Singh, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Sultan Ahmad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Idrees Miakhel.

MSF vs LCO Dream11 prediction: MSF vs LCO Dream11 team: LCO squad

Sher Hask, Alif Gul, Momand Rahamatullah, Sher Sadakat, Sher Miran, Sakhi Allah-Noor, Atif Shams, Rahul Mishra, Anar Khan, Momand Ezharullah, Sher Yasin, Bryan Samuel, Momand Ebadullah, Mohammad Ahmad

MSF vs LCO Dream11 prediction: Top picks from MSF vs LCO Dream11 team

Shahid Afridi

Sekandar Khan

Momand Rahamatullah

Sher Yasin

MSF vs LCO Dream11 prediction: MSF vs LCO Dream11 team

MSF vs LCO match prediction

As per our MSF vs LCO match prediction, MSF will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The MSF vs LCO Dream11 prediction, MSF vs LCO top picks and MSF vs LCO Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MSF vs LCO match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

