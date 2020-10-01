ECS T10 Frankfurt SVW Vs FGB Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The Match 20 and final league game of the ECS T10 Frankfurt will see SC Wiesbaden 1989 (SVW) locking horns with FC Germania Bieber (FGB) on Thursday, October 1 at the Frankfurt Oval. The ECS T10 Frankfurt match between SVW and FGB will commence at 8:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at the SVW vs FGB live streaming and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details, how to watch the SVW vs FGB live in India and where to catch SVW vs FGB live scores.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: SVW vs FGB live streaming and preview

SC Wiesbaden 1989 has been in stunning form in the ECS T10 Frankfurt so far, winning two out of the two matches they have played. While it was SC Wiesbaden's batsmen who shined in their opening game against MSC Frankfurt, it was their bowlers who rose to the occasion in their second game vs Lemar CC by defending just 79 runs.

On the other hand, FC Germania Bieber have also been sensational with the bat as they have scored over 100 runs in both their matches. This fixture is immensely crucial for both the sides as a spot in the semi-finals is up for the grabs. Both teams will leave no stone unturned to book a place in the semi-finals which is why we have an exciting contest on the cards.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Weather report ahead of SVW vs FGB live streaming

Speaking about the weather, there will be cloud cover during the match but the chances of rain coming down are unlikely. While the rain is likely to stay away from the match, expect both the teams to play their full quota of overs and produce an exciting contest. The humidity level will hover around 90% while winds will blow around at 13 kmph.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Pitch report ahead of SVW vs FGB live streaming

Coming to the pitch, both bowlers and batsmen will get assistance from the surface at Frankfurt Oval. For pacer, change of pace will be key while spinners will come into action as the ball gets older. The team winning the toss will be looking to bat first because of the visibility issue.

SVW vs FGB live streaming: SVW vs FGB live in India & ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details

Coming to the SVW vs FGB live streaming and live telecast of the ECS T10 Frankfurt match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the SVW vs FGB live in India and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For SVW vs FGB live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

SOURCE: EUROPEAN CRICKET TWITTER

