Robin Uthappa Applies Saliva On Ball During Kolkata Game; ICC, Dream11 IPL Yet To Comment

Rajasthan lost to Kolkata by 37 runs on Wednesday, September 30 in Dubai to register their first defeat in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. To make things worse for the Steve Smith-led side, their middle-order batsman Robin Uthappa was spotted applying saliva to the ball during the third over of the Kolkata innings. The moment was in violation of the biosecurity protocols as imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier this year as well as by the Dream11 IPL 2020 governing council for the season in wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Robin Uthappa Believes Yashasvi Jaiswal Is A Really Exciting Player For Future

Dream11 IPL 2020: Robin Uthappa found in breach of Cricket Saliva Ban rule

During the third over of the Kolkata innings, Robin Uthappa dropped a skier off the bowling of Sunil Narine while he was stationed at mid-on. After the dropped catch, he collected the ball and applied saliva on it. The ICC issued a ‘cricket saliva ban’ rule in June owing to the pandemic. The aforementioned ban was also one of the biosecurity measures imposed by the Dream11 IPL 2020 governing council prior to the start of the tournament. Interestingly, neither the ICC nor Dream11 IPL 2020 officials have made a comment on the incident so far.

Meanwhile, in the match, Kolkata scored 174-6 off their 20 overs on the back of valuable contributions from Shubman Gill, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan. In response, Rajasthan faltered in their run-chase and were reduced to 66-6 at one stage. Robin Uthappa’s poor outing with the bat continued as he managed just 2 runs from seven balls. Tom Curran top-scored with his 54 as Rajasthan stretched their score till 137-9 to fall 37 runs short of their target.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: 'Something We Will Need To Accept' Delhi Pacer Kagiso Rabada On Cricket Saliva Ban

Dream11 IPL 2020: Outcome of Kolkata vs Rajasthan match

That's that from Match 12 as the @KKRiders win by 37 runs and register their second win of the season.#Dream11IPL #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/WkssQH4pvD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2020

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL squad

Steve Smith (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Shreyas Gopal, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas and Akash Singh.

Also Read | Rajasthan Dream11 IPL squad: To Take On Chennai In IPL 2020 On September 22

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL team schedule

Rajasthan will now go up against Virat Kohli-led Bangalore on October 3 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here is a look at the entire Rajasthan Dream11 IPL team schedule of the ongoing season.

Also Read | Robin Uthappa Boldly Predicts Dream11 IPL 2020 Will Help Bring Normalcy Back In India

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.