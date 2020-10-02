ECS T10 Frankfurt SGH Vs FCD Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

SG Hainhausen 1886 (SGH) are all set to take on FCA04 Darmstadt (FCD) in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Frankfurt. The match will be played at the Frankfurt Oval. SGH vs FCD live streaming is slated to begin at 12:30 pm IST on Friday, October 2, 2020. Here is our SGH vs FCD prediction, info on how to watch ECS T10 Frankfurt live in India and where to catch SGH vs FCD live scores.

SGH vs FCD live streaming: SGH vs FCD prediction and ECS T10 Frankfurt preview

By defeating Darmstadt last week and winning all their matches (4) in the tournament, SG Hainhausen 1886 secured the top spot of the ECS T10 Frankfurt Group A points table. FCA04 Darmstadt, on the other hand, lost their last match to Wiesbaden and owing to that loss, surrendered the top spot in the ECS T10 Frankfurt Group B table. They currently occupy the second position with three wins and one loss.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: SGH vs FCD live streaming details and ECS T10 Frankfurt live in India

The ECS T10 Frankfurt SGH vs FCD semi-final will not be televised in India, but Indian fans can get live updates of the match from European Cricket's Twitter page. Fans can also catch the match on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode.

SGH vs FCD live streaming: SGH vs FCD pitch and weather report

The weather at the Frankfurt Oval hovers around 13° Celsius. It will be cloudy, but the chances of rain are thin. In the last few matches, the pitch at the Oval has witnessed some low scores, so we can expect an even contest between bat and ball.

SGH vs FCD live streaming: Squads for the SGH vs FCD match

SGH vs FCD live streaming: SG Hainhausen 1886 (SGH) squad

Ali Imran, Tahir Ahmad Adil, Muneeb Mubashir, Rafeh Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja, Ali Raza Virk, Muneeb Ahmad, Shakeel Hassan, Nasir Ahmad, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Atta-ul Quddoos, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Asrar Ahmad, Shah Wali Zadran, Asif Wasim, Waqar Ahmad Rana, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Haroon Malik, Asad Manzoor Malik, Saqlain Mushtaq

SGH vs FCD live streaming: FCA04 Darmstadt (FCD) squad

Muhammad Mudassar, Ghulam Saif, Husnain Kabeer, Muhammad Tayyab, Umar Faroz, Badar Munir, Tahir Ahmed, Muneeb Ahmed, Akhlaq Ahmed, Muhammad Ahmad, Ali Qaisar, Kashif Tarar, Anas Saeed, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Yasir Hayat, Zaman Khan, Toquir Ahmad, Tanzeem Ali, Ansar Hayat, Bisharat Ahmed, Vishal Khanna, Naseem Asif

SGH vs FCD prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our SGH vs FCD prediction is that SG Hainhausen 1886 (SGH) will come out on top in this contest.

