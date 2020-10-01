SVW Vs FGB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

SV Wiesbaden 1899 are set to face FC Germania Bieber in the 20th match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Thursday at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our SVW vs FGB match prediction, SVW vs FGB Dream11 team and the probable SVW vs FGB playing 11. SVW vs FGB live streaming will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.

Also Read: FGB Vs MSF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

SVW vs FGB live: SVW vs FGB Dream11 prediction and preview

This is a clash that is likely to make for exciting viewing as the two teams eye a single semifinal spot. SVW have been a well-oiled unit with the bowling and batting departments both doing well in the tournament so far. On the other hand, FGB have also played some good cricket in the tournament and are pushing their case for a place in the semifinal. An exciting match is on the cards as both teams will look to field their strongest players in the MSF vs LCO playing 11.

Also Read: FCD Vs SVW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Game Preview

SVW vs FGB Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SVW vs FGB Dream11 team

SVW vs FGB Dream11 prediction: SVW vs FGB Dream11 team: SVW squad

Abdullah Zadran, Amin Khan, Khalid Khan Zadran, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Enamullah Zadran, Shahan Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Nasrullah Zadran, Kashif Zadran,Momin Zadran, Jawed Khan.

Also Read: English T20 Blast GLO Vs NOR Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

SVW vs FGB Dream11 prediction: SVW vs FGB Dream11 team: FGB squad

Ranjit Singh, Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Tony Kumar Verma, Harjinder Singh, Rahim Zadran, Ziaulhaq Khaderkheil, Srihari Nandamuri, Vinay Kumar Narayana, Ravi Teja Manam, Premjit Singh, Arun Balasubramanian, Komal Theja Yadam, Gurjinder Singh, Kamran Nadeem,Muhammad Zahid, Yogakumararaja Kumaresan, Lovedeep Ghotra.

Also Read: NOT Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

SVW vs FGB Dream11 prediction: Top picks from SVW vs FGB Dream11 team

Fayaz Khan

Ibrahim Zadran

Premjit Singh

Rahim Zadran

SVW vs FGB Dream11 prediction: SVW vs FGB Dream11 team

SVW vs FGB live: SVW vs FGB match prediction

As per our SVW vs FGB match prediction, SVW will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The SVW vs FGB Dream11 prediction, SVW vs FGB top picks and SVW vs FGB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SVW vs FGB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.