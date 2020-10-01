SVW Vs FGB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
SV Wiesbaden 1899 are set to face FC Germania Bieber in the 20th match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Thursday at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our SVW vs FGB match prediction, SVW vs FGB Dream11 team and the probable SVW vs FGB playing 11. SVW vs FGB live streaming will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.
This is a clash that is likely to make for exciting viewing as the two teams eye a single semifinal spot. SVW have been a well-oiled unit with the bowling and batting departments both doing well in the tournament so far. On the other hand, FGB have also played some good cricket in the tournament and are pushing their case for a place in the semifinal. An exciting match is on the cards as both teams will look to field their strongest players in the MSF vs LCO playing 11.
Abdullah Zadran, Amin Khan, Khalid Khan Zadran, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Enamullah Zadran, Shahan Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Nasrullah Zadran, Kashif Zadran,Momin Zadran, Jawed Khan.
Ranjit Singh, Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Tony Kumar Verma, Harjinder Singh, Rahim Zadran, Ziaulhaq Khaderkheil, Srihari Nandamuri, Vinay Kumar Narayana, Ravi Teja Manam, Premjit Singh, Arun Balasubramanian, Komal Theja Yadam, Gurjinder Singh, Kamran Nadeem,Muhammad Zahid, Yogakumararaja Kumaresan, Lovedeep Ghotra.
Fayaz Khan
Ibrahim Zadran
Premjit Singh
Rahim Zadran
As per our SVW vs FGB match prediction, SVW will be favourites to win the contest.
