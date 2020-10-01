FCD Vs SVW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Game Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
FCA04 Darmstadt are set to face SV Wiesbaden 1899 in the 19th match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Thursday at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our FCD vs SVW match prediction, FCD vs SVW Dream11 team and the probable FCD vs SVW playing 11. FCD vs SVW live streaming will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.
This is a clash between the two sides that currently occupy the top two positions on the table. SVW won both their matches on Wednesday and are favourites to qualify for the semifinals. On the other hand, FCD are also looking to qualify for knockout stages and will be looking to trump table-toppers SWV in the upcoming match. An upset, therefore, could be on the cards this week in the ECS T10 Frankfurt.
Bisharat Ahmed, Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif and Toquir Ahmad, Yasir Hayat, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Anas Saeed, Ansar Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Hasnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab
Abdullah Zadran, Amin Khan, Khalid Khan Zadran, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Enamullah Zadran, Shahan Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Nasrullah Zadran, Kashif Zadran,Momin Zadran, Jawed Khan.
Muhammad Mudassar
Umar Faroz
Ibrahim Zadran
Fayaz Khan
As per our FCD vs SVW match prediction, FCD will be favourites to win the contest.
