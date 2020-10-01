FCD Vs SVW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Game Preview

FCA04 Darmstadt are set to face SV Wiesbaden 1899 in the 19th match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Thursday at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our FCD vs SVW match prediction, FCD vs SVW Dream11 team and the probable FCD vs SVW playing 11. FCD vs SVW live streaming will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.

FCD vs SVW live: FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction and preview

This is a clash between the two sides that currently occupy the top two positions on the table. SVW won both their matches on Wednesday and are favourites to qualify for the semifinals. On the other hand, FCD are also looking to qualify for knockout stages and will be looking to trump table-toppers SWV in the upcoming match. An upset, therefore, could be on the cards this week in the ECS T10 Frankfurt.

FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FCD vs SVW Dream11 team

FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction: FCD vs SVW Dream11 team: FCD squad

Bisharat Ahmed, Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif and Toquir Ahmad, Yasir Hayat, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Anas Saeed, Ansar Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Hasnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab

FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction: FCD vs SVW Dream11 team: SVW squad

Abdullah Zadran, Amin Khan, Khalid Khan Zadran, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Enamullah Zadran, Shahan Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Nasrullah Zadran, Kashif Zadran,Momin Zadran, Jawed Khan.

FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction: Top picks from FCD vs SVW Dream11 team

Muhammad Mudassar

Umar Faroz

Ibrahim Zadran

Fayaz Khan

FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction: FCD vs SVW Dream11 team

FCD vs SVW live: FCD vs SVW match prediction

As per our FCD vs SVW match prediction, FCD will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The FCD vs SVW Dream11 prediction, FCD vs SVW top picks and FCD vs SVW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FCD vs SVW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

