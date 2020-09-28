ECS T10 Frankfurt TCP Vs DCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt (TCP) are all set to take on Darmstadt CC e.V (DCC) on the opening day of the T10 European Cricket Series beginning today. The TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Darmstadt CC e.V game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST at the Frankfurt Oval in Germany. Here are the ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming and TCP vs DCC live streaming details, TCP vs DCC preview, weather forecast and pitch report.

Darmstadt win and are going to La Manga and the European Cricket League @EuropeanCricket 🏏🇩🇪🏏🇩🇪 — Cricket Germany 🏏 (@Cricket_Germany) September 27, 2020

ECS T10 Frankfurt: TCP vs DCC preview

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt played their first game today against SG Hainhausen 1886 and lost the match by 15 runs. They will be hoping to turn things around in their next game and get some points on the board. Darmstadt CC e.V, who overcame KSV Cricket Club for a place in this series, are playing Frankfurt Cricket Club in their first match. They will be looking forward to starting their series with two wins today.

ECS T10 Frankfurt: Weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, the weather will be mostly cloudy with passing showers. The temperature at the time of the match will be 15°C. Humidity will be 48% with a cloud cover of 95%. Some rain is expected during the match, as well as before it, but it shouldn't affect the game much. We can still expect a full game of cricket at the Frankfurt Oval.

ECS T10 Frankfurt: Pitch report

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Darmstadt CC e.V game will be played at the Frankfurt Oval. The pitch is a neutral one and is expected to provide some assistance to both bowlers and batsmen. Pacers will benefit from it from than spinners. Rain and dew could affect the game. In the one ECS T10 match that has been played here so far, Frankfurt Cricket Club made 81 runs. This was easily chased down by Turk FC Hattersheim am Mainm in 8.3 overs.

TCP vs DCC live streaming details

ECS T10 Frankfurt TCP vs DCC live streaming will be available on the European Cricket Network website worldwide. The TCP vs DCC live streaming will be available in India on FanCode, a multi-sport aggregator platform owned by Dream Sports. TCP vs DCC live streaming will start at 8:30 pm IST on September 28. TCP vs DCC live scores can also be found on the European Cricket website.

