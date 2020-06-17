ECS T10 League PF Vs IND Live Streaming, Scores, India Telecast, Pitch And Weather Report

Pakistanska Foreningen will take on Indiska CC in the league match of the ECS T10 League this week. The two sides will face against each other on Wednesday, June 17, giving fans a chance to enjoy PF vs IND live streaming and keep an eye on PF vs IND live scores. The ECS T10 League PF vs IND live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. Here are the PF vs IND live streaming details, PF vs IND live telecast in India details, PF vs IND live match details and where to catch the PF vs IND live scores.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Talks About Virat Kohli's Biggest Strength On The Cricket Field

PF vs IND live streaming: ECS T10 League preview

The ECS T10 League is a six-team tournament which is taking place in Stockholm, Sweden. The six teams taking part in the tournament are Djurgardens IF Cricketforening, Pakistanska Foreningen, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC. The final of the ECS T10 League will be played on July 5.

Also Read: Roberts Alone Should Not Be Punished For Financial Mess: Alan Border

PF vs IND live streaming: PF vs IND live match weather report

The weather for the PF vs IND live match will see cloudy skies but coming to the PF vs IND live scores, the pitch should be quite sporting, which can allow batsmen able to play their natural game. The pacers will likely get the ball to move around, although not much turn is expected for the spinners. A score of 90-100 would suffice.

Also read: Holder Wary Of Archer's Intentions To 'knock Heads Off', Calls Him Just Another Englishman

PF vs IND live scores: PF vs IND live streaming and PF vs IND live telecast in India

The PF vs IND live telecast in India will not be available on TV, but fans can still enjoy the PF vs IND live streaming of the ECS T10 League by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the PF vs IND live match. The ECS T10 League PF vs IND live streaming will begin at 1:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 League PF vs IND live scores, fans can visit Cricket Sweden's official Twitter page.

Also Read: Jordan Credits ECB For Ensuring Safe Return Of Game, Says 'whole World Will Be Watching'

PF vs IND live streaming: Squads for the PF vs IND live match

PF vs IND live streaming: PF vs IND squad: PF squad

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

PF vs IND live streaming: PF vs IND squad: IND squad

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar, Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chiranjeevi Vattiri, Apoorv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani

PF vs IND live streaming: PF vs IND probable playing XIs

PF vs IND live streaming: PF vs IND playing XI: PF

C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, K Jalali, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal

PF vs IND live streaming: KCC vs ALZ playing XI: IND

D Dey, G Singh, S Murali, R Kumar, A Kumar-Sareen, S Parameshwar, R Yadav, S Hiremath, S Sharma, S Kumar-Sareen and K Patel

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)