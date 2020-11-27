ECS T10 Malta MSW Vs SOC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Msida Warriors CC will take on Southern Crusaders CC in the ECS T10 Malta on Friday, November 27. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the MSW vs SOC live streaming info, how to watch MSW vs SOC live in India and where to catch the MSW vs SOC live scores.

Also Read: MSW Vs SOC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: MSW vs SOC live streaming info and preview

SOC are the team in the form having won all their matches and are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table. This match against MSW should be an easy outing for them with the kind of form they are in. A victory over MSW will help SOC firmly hold onto their position.

MSW, on the other hand, have not made a great start to their campaign and after 2 matches they have just a solitary point to show for their efforts. In the first match, they fell short by 34 runs against Marsa CC, while their second match was called off due to rain. A win is crucial for them to move up the table.

Also Read: ECS T10 Malta MAR Vs OVR Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be mostly sunny during the match and rain is likely to stay away. The humidity forecast is at 59% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. With rain unlikely to interrupt the proceedings, fans are likely to witness a full contest.

Also Read: MAR Vs OVR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

ECS T10 Malta live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful for bowlers with the matches ending in low-scoring encounters. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs which means this contest is likely to be a low-scoring one.

Also Read: Lanka Premier League 2020 Already Comes Under ICC Radar For Alleged Match-fixing Attempt?

MSW vs SOC live streaming: MSW vs SOC live in India and MSW vs SOC live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch MSW vs SOC live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MSW vs SOC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.