ECS T10 Malta MSW Vs SOC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Msida Warriors CC will take on Southern Crusaders CC in the ECS T10 Malta on Friday, November 27. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the MSW vs SOC live streaming info, how to watch MSW vs SOC live in India and where to catch the MSW vs SOC live scores.
Also Read: MSW Vs SOC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview
SOC are the team in the form having won all their matches and are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table. This match against MSW should be an easy outing for them with the kind of form they are in. A victory over MSW will help SOC firmly hold onto their position.
🍷 Vintage! 🍷— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 25, 2020
🏏1000 Live & Exclusive European Cricket Matches in 2021 on @SportsFlick Worldwide plus @Dream11 and @FanCode in India! 🏏#dream11 #fancode #sportsflick #cricket @MSTV_CH @eesticricketa pic.twitter.com/Tpfj126cg5
MSW, on the other hand, have not made a great start to their campaign and after 2 matches they have just a solitary point to show for their efforts. In the first match, they fell short by 34 runs against Marsa CC, while their second match was called off due to rain. A win is crucial for them to move up the table.
Also Read: ECS T10 Malta MAR Vs OVR Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report
As per Accuweather, the conditions will be mostly sunny during the match and rain is likely to stay away. The humidity forecast is at 59% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. With rain unlikely to interrupt the proceedings, fans are likely to witness a full contest.
Also Read: MAR Vs OVR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview
The 22-yard strip has been helpful for bowlers with the matches ending in low-scoring encounters. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team batting first will find it a little difficult to play the new ball in the early overs which means this contest is likely to be a low-scoring one.
Also Read: Lanka Premier League 2020 Already Comes Under ICC Radar For Alleged Match-fixing Attempt?
The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch MSW vs SOC live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MSW vs SOC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
South Africa vs England 1st T20I live stream, pitch and weather report, match preview
12 mins ago
KL Rahul trolled on Twitter for 'fake appeals', fans miss MS Dhoni behind the stumps
22 mins ago
Lanka Premier League 2020 already comes under ICC radar for alleged match-fixing attempt?
41 mins ago
MSW vs SOC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Malta match preview
48 mins ago
PCB comes under fire again as domestic players remain 'unpaid' despite new structure?
49 mins ago
Lanka Premier League 2020 JS vs GG live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview
57 mins ago