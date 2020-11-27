MSW Vs SOC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

Msida Warriors CC will take on Southern Crusaders CC in Match 12 of the ECS T10 Malta on Friday, November 27. The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our MSW vs SOC match prediction, probable MSW vs SOC playing 11 and MSW vs SOC Dream11 team. MSW vs SOC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

MSW vs SOC live: MSW vs SOC Dream11 prediction and preview

MSW have just one point to show on the points table and will be looking for a win over the in-form SOC to move up the points table. They failed to register a win in their first two matches. In the first match, they fell short by 34 runs against Marsa CC, while their second match was called off due to rain.

SOC, on the other hand, are currently at the top of the standings and are unbeaten in the tournament so far. They will be looking to continue their strong start to the campaign and register their 5th win on the trot.

MSW vs SOC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MSW vs SOC Dream11 team

MSW vs SOC Dream11 prediction: MSW squad for MSW vs SOC Dream11 team

Rahul Nair (c), Dives Kumar, Shijil Joy, Akhil Piostine, Tito Thomas, Tom Thomas, Manuel Antony, Justin George, Rijesh Jayamalli, Renil Paul, Basil Joy, Samuel George, Salu Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Jibin Sebastian, Samuel George, Sachin Baby, Rajeesh Mundoli.

MSW vs SOC Dream11 prediction: SOC squad for MSW vs SOC Dream11 team

Zeeshan Yousaf, Micheal Goonetilleke (c), Gaurav Maithani, Gopal Thakur, Ryan Ricky Bastianz, Eardley Chandiram, Indika Thilan Perera, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Muhammad Bilal, Ezhaq Masih, Royal Butt, Jamadiul Hossain, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Angelo Delardon.

MSW vs SOC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from MSW vs SOC playing 11

Justin George

Gopal Thakur

Manuel Antony

Zeeshan Yousaf

MSW vs SOC match prediction: MSW vs SOC Dream11 team

MSW vs SOC live: MSW vs SOC Dream11 prediction

As per our MSW vs SOC Dream11 prediction, SOC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MSW vs SOC Dream11 prediction, top picks and MSW vs SOC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MSW vs SOC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

