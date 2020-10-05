ECS T10 Prague UCC Vs VCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

United CC are set to battle it out with Vinohrady CC in the 1st match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament on Monday, October 5. The match will be played Vinor Cricket ground in Prague at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the UCC vs VCC live streaming info, how to watch UCC vs VCC live in India and where to catch UCC vs VCC live scores.

Also Read: Stokes To Undergo First COVID Test, Should Be Ready For Hyderabad Game, Informs Official

ECS T10 Prague: UCC vs VCC live streaming and preview

Ahead of the UCC vs VCC live streaming, here's the preview of the tournament and teams. Speaking about the ECS T10 Prague, the five participating teams are Prague CC, Prague Barbarians, Prague Spartans, United CC and Vinohrady CC and they will compete against each other for over five days in 14 T10 matches.

Also Read: UCC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Prague Game Preview

Coming to the UCC vs VCC match, UCC are a newly formed team and will start as underdogs during the match. On the other hand, VCC have a slight edge over their opponents following their impressive run at the T10 Challenger Cup, where they were named joint winners. The UCC vs VCC ECS T10 Prague match is expected to be an exciting contest.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 19 Bangalore Vs Delhi Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Weather report ahead of UCC vs VCC live streaming

Coming to the weather ahead of the UCC vs VCC live streaming, cloudy conditions are expected during the match. The humidity is forecasted around 74%, while the temperatures hovering between 9-14 degrees Celsius. Despite the cloudy conditions, there could a chance that both teams might get their full quota of overs.

Also Read IPL 2020: 'Nice To Bat Like That Tonight' Says Watson After Anchoring Chennai's Chase

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Pitch report ahead of UCC vs VCC live streaming

The pitch appears to be a balanced once and fans can witness a great contest between the ball and the bat. While batsman will be looking to score big runs, bowlers will have to keep things tight on this pitch to contain the run flow of the opposition. The team winning the toss might opt to bat first.

UCC vs VCC live streaming: UCC vs VCC live in India & ECS T10 Prague live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch UCC vs VCC live in India and UCC vs VCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For UCC vs VCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.