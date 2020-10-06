ECS T10 Prague PRB Vs PCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Prague Barbarians are set to battle it out with Prague CC in a league match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament on Tuesday, October 6. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the PRB vs PCC live streaming info, how to watch PRB vs PCC live in India and where to catch PRB vs PCC live scores.

ECS T10 Prague: PRB vs PCC live streaming and preview

This is the second match of the day on Day 2 and will be the first match for PRB. A win here will boost their confidence when they face Prague Spartans in their second match of the day. On the other hand, PCC will be playing their second match and will look to end the day on a high irrespective of the result in the first match of the day.

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Weather report ahead of PRB vs PCC live streaming

Coming to the weather ahead of the PRB vs PCC live streaming, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match. The humidity forecast reads 45% with temperatures hovering between 9-16 degrees Celsius. Despite the cloud cover, there are chances that both teams will get to play their full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Pitch report ahead of PRB vs PCC live streaming

The pitch appears to be a balanced one with the partly cloudy conditions. The pitch has been favourable for the bowlers who will be looking to take full advantage of the conditions. The team winning the toss could be looking to bowl first.

PRB vs PCC live streaming: PRB vs PCC live in India & ECS T10 Prague live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch PRB vs PCC live in India and PRB vs PCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PRB vs PCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

