ECS T10 Prague PRB Vs UCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Prague Barbarians are set to take on United CC in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Prague tournament on Wednesday, October 7. The match will be played at Vinor Cricket Ground at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the PRB vs UCC live streaming info, how to watch PRB vs UCC live in India and where to catch PRB vs UCC live scores.

ECS T10 Prague: PRB vs UCC live streaming and preview

PRB are the team in form as they currently occupy second place on the points table after an unbeaten start to their ECS T10 Prague campaign. This will be their second match of the day and the Barbarians will be looking to continue their good start to the tournament. UCC have suffered one loss, while their other match was called off due to poor weather conditions.

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Weather report ahead of PRB vs UCC live streaming

Coming to the weather ahead of PRB vs UCC live streaming, the conditions will be sunny during the match. The humidity forecast clocks in at 59% with temperatures hovering between 9-14 degrees Celsius. With teams getting the opportunity to play their full quota of overs, an uninterrupted full-blown contest is expected to be on the cards.

ECS T10 Prague live streaming: Pitch report ahead of PRB vs UCC live streaming

Coming to pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. However, with the conditions being sunny for this match, batsmen will likely enjoy the surface more. The team winning the toss is likely to look to bat first.

PRB vs UCC live streaming: PRB vs UCC live in India & ECS T10 Prague live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch PRB vs UCC live in India and PRB vs UCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PRB vs UCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

