ECS T10 Rome ALCC Vs RCCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Asian Latina Cricket Club will face Roma Capannelle Cricket Club in a league match in ECS T10 Rome on Saturday, September 5. The match will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. Here are the ALCC vs RCCC live streaming details, information on how to watch ALCC vs RCCC live in India and where to catch the ALCC vs RCCC live scores.

Also Read: ALCC Vs RCCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live

ALCC vs RCCC live streaming: ALCC vs RCCC live scores and preview

The clash is between the two teams that are rooted at the bottom of the Group A table with no wins under their belt. It has been a tournament to forget for both teams and the upcoming match provides them with an opportunity to end their campaign on a moderately high note and put some points on the table.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Posts An Emotional Tweet After Backing Out From The Tournament

ALCC vs RCCC live streaming: ECS T10 Rome weather and pitch report

According to AccuWeather, there will be clear skies during the ECS T10 Rome ALCC vs RCCC match and the conditions will remain the same for the course of the contest. As a result, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first with the pitch conditions expected to help the seamers.

Also Read: Vitality T20 Blast ESS Vs KET Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Pitch Report

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: ALCC vs RCCC live in India and ALCC vs RCCC live streaming details

The telecast of ALCC vs RCCC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy ALCC vs RCCC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Rome live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For ALCC vs RCCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Also Read: ESS Vs KET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Squads for ALCC vs RCCC live match

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: ALCC squad

Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Gurdip Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Jatinder Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Awan Ahmad, Hossain Mubarak, Jaswant Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Lakhwinder Pal, Gagandeep Singh, Rishpal Singh, Kumar Manoj

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: RCCC squad

Vikram Sharda, Leandro Jayarajah, Suresh Anton, Zaryan Ijaz, Maruf Anowar, Safi Badar, Usman Raja, Sumair Ali, Kiran Ginkal, Anisur Rahman, Muhammmad Bilal, James Blackburn, Alfonso Jayarajah, Joy Abedin, Giorgio Cossuto, Ragesh Ramakrishnan, Dane Kirby, Massimo Da Costa, Giorgio Scalco, Alessandro Sabelli, Giuseppe Piperno, Kevin Kekulawala, Emi Ghulam, Ali Ghulam, Ijaz Ahmmad, Sidath De Zoysa, Michele Morettini, Andrea Amati, Ion Racila, Reddy Vajrala

Image credits: European Cricket