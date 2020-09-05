Vitality T20 Blast ESS Vs KET Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Pitch Report

Essex Eagles (ESS) will take on Kent Spitfires (KET) in the upcoming 13th South Group match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020, popularly known as the English T20 Blast. The ESS vs KET match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London, England. ESS vs KET live streaming is scheduled to commence at 5:35 PM IST on Saturday, September 5. Here is a look at the ESS vs KET live streaming details and the schedule of English T20 Blast live in India details along with the pitch and weather report for the match.

Vitality T20 Blast 2020: About English T20 Blast live in India

An explainer 👇 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) August 26, 2020

ESS vs KET live streaming: Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Preview

The ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2020 competition commenced on August 27 and will run till October 3. A total of 18 teams are participating in the tournament and are divided into three groups of six teams each. The upcoming ESS vs KET affair is the fifth match for both teams in the 2020 Vitality T20 Blast. While KET are placed at the top of the South Group points table with two wins out of four matches, ESS are placed at the bottom without a win and a no-result in their four fixtures.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: ESS vs KET live streaming, squad list

ESS vs KET live streaming: ESS squad

Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (w), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Michael-Kyle Pepper.

ESS vs KET live streaming: KET squad

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, Jordan Cox (w), Tim Groenewald, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum, Calum Haggett, Marcus O’ Riordan, Oliver Robinson.

ESS vs KET live in India and ESS vs KET live streaming details

The ESS vs KET live streaming, Vitality T20 Blast live streaming and the entire English T20 Blast live in India will be available on ECB's official website. Fans will have to sign up with an account to watch the matches or follow it on the match centre with the videos from each of the matches, including ESS vs KET live streaming and ESS vs KET live scores. The ESS vs KET live scores and highlights of ESS vs KET live streaming will be made available through the social media pages of Vitality T20 Blast and England Cricket.

ESS vs KET live streaming: Weather report

The weather prediction for the upcoming ESS vs KET match is expected to be cloudy with mild chances of rain. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the match is expected to hover around 16°C.

ESS vs KET live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval is known to be conducive for batting. Moreover, the average first-innings score here in all T20 matches has been 161. Judging by the recent results of the Vitality T20 Blast matches played at the venue, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Image credits: Vitality T20 Blast Twitter