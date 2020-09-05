ESS Vs KET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

The 13th South Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Essex Eagles (ESS) and Kent Spitfires (KET). The ESS vs KET match will be played at The Oval in London. Their 20-over fixture is scheduled for Saturday, September 5 and will commence at 5:35 PM IST. Here is our ESS vs KET Dream11 team, ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction and probable ESS vs KET playing 11.

An explainer 👇 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) August 26, 2020

ESS vs KET live: ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2020 competition commenced on August 27 and will run till October 3. A total of 18 teams are participating in the tournament and are divided into three groups of six teams each. The upcoming affair is the fifth match for both teams in the 2020 Vitality T20 Blast event. While KET are placed at the top of the South Group points table with two wins out of four matches, ESS are placed bottom without a win and a no-result in their four fixtures.

ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction: ESS vs KET Dream11 team, squad list

ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction: ESS squad

Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (w), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (c), Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Michael-Kyle Pepper.

ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction: KET squad

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, Jordan Cox (w), Tim Groenewald, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum, Calum Haggett, Marcus O’ Riordan, Oliver Robinson.

ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction: ESS vs KET Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Adam Wheater

Batsmen – Zak Crawley (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond (vc), Ryan Ten Doeschate, Jordan Cox

All-rounders – Alex Blake, Paul Walter, Cameron Delport

Bowlers – Fred Klaassen, Simon Harmer, Matthew Quinn

ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction

KET start off as favourites to win the match.

Please note that the above ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction, ESS vs KET Dream11 team and probable ESS vs KET playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The ESS vs KET match prediction and ESS vs KET Dream11 team do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Kent Cricket Twitter