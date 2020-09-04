ECS T10 Rome BRCC Vs ALCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Brescia Cricket Club (BRCC) will face off against the Asian Latina Cricket Club (RBCC) in Match 20 of the ECS T10 Rome on Friday, September 4, 2020. The match will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground in Rome and will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Here are the ECS T10 Rome live streaming details, information on how to watch BRCC vs ALCC live in India and where to catch the BRCC vs ALCC live scores.

BRCC vs ALCC live streaming: ECS T10 Rome preview

Brescia Cricket Club soared to third on the ECS T10 Rome points table after back-to-back convincing wins over Rome Capannelle and Rome Bangla Cricket clubs on Thursday. Brescia have momentum on their side as they look to close the gap on top of the table outfit Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club and will face off against Asian Latina Cricket Club on Friday.

ALCC are currently winless in their campaign so far, having lost two of their three games, while their opening fixture was abandoned. While Brescia will look to continue their winning run, ALCC would hope to bag their first win of the tournament and give them a shot at qualification for the next round.

BRCC vs ALCC live streaming: BRCC vs ALCC ECS T10 Rome squads

Brescia Cricket Club

Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Rizwan Muhammad, Qulb Sajjad, Dullu Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ammad Alam Khan, Naseer Hussain, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali

Asian Latina Cricket Club

Jaswant Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Gurmukh Singh, Dharminder Singh, Rishpal Singh, Jatinder Sharma, Dharam Kulvir, Kumar Manoj, Gurdip Singh, Hossain Mubarak, Amandeep Singh, Awan Ahmad, Muhammad Saeed, Sarbjit Kumar, Sukhbir Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gursewak Singh

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground has favoured the batsmen throughout the course of the ECS T10 Rome event. Short boundaries and a quick outfield make it a nightmare for the bowlers and scores in excess of 100 can be expected. However, with this being one of the later matches of the day, one can expect the spinners to come into play due to the wear and tear of the pitch. According to Accuweather, the ECS T10 Rome clash is unlikely to be affected by rains and the weather is expected to be sunny. The team winning the toss are likely to bat first.

BRCC vs ALCC live streaming: How to watch BRCC vs ALCC live in India?

The telecast of BRCC vs ALCC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy BRCC vs ALCC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Rome live streaming will begin at 8:30 PM IST. For BRCC vs ALCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's official Twitter page.

(Image Courtesy: European Cricket Instagram)