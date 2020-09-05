ECS T10 Rome RCC Vs BCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Roma Cricket Club will face Bergamo Cricket Club in a league match in the ECS T10 Rome on Saturday, September 5. The match will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. Here are the RCC vs BCC live streaming details, information on how to watch RCC vs BCC live in India and where to catch the RCC vs BCC live scores.

RCC vs BCC live streaming: RCC vs BCC live scores and preview

With a place in the semi-final up for grabs, this match will be a winner takes all contest. Both the teams are tied on the same number of points, however, the net run-rate has kept BCC in the second spot, while RCC are placed third.

RCC vs BCC live streaming: ECS T10 Rome weather and pitch report

The RCC vs BCC match will see no rain interruptions due to which both the teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs. The pitch is conducive for bowling. The team winning the toss, therefore, will look to bowl first and give their bowlers a chance to pick up early wickets.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: RCC vs BCC live in India and RCC vs BCC live streaming details

The telecast of RCC vs BCC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy RCC vs BCC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. ECS T10 Rome live streaming will begin at 2:30 PM IST. For RCC vs BCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Squads for RCC vs BCC match

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: RCC squad

Rajeewa Kulatunga, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala, Dinidu Marage, Q Gunning

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: BCC squad

Rakesh Kumar Banga, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh

Image Source: European Cricket