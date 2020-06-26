Jofra Archer All Set To Join England Team At Southampton As COVID Test Returns Negative

England pacer Jofra Archer is all set to join his teammates at the Ageas Bowl stadium as his coronavirus tests have returned negative on Thursday. The ECB had earlier said that the Barbados-born pacer will undergo two rounds of COVID tests before he joins the side for training in Southampton. England are scheduled to take on West Indies in a three-match Test series set to be played in a bio-secure environment. Both England and West Indies teams have completed the mandatory isolation period and have proceeded to resume full-fledged training behind closed doors from Thursday. A member of Jofra Archer’s household felt unwell over the weekend. Archer has already tested negative for the virus but had another check on Wednesday.

Jofra Archer's COVID tests return negative

"Archer, and members of his household, have tested negative for COVID-19. He will have a second test on Wednesday, and if he tests negative, he will join up with the training group on Thursday," the ECB statement had said.

England players' tests return negative

No England cricketers have tested positive for coronavirus in the past three weeks ahead of next month’s test series against the West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Wednesday. All the tests returned negative results. Some people have been tested multiple times. A total of 702 tests were conducted on England’s players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff and hotel staff from June 3-23 at two bio-secure venues — Manchester’s Old Trafford and Southampton’s Ageas Bowl.

West Indies tour of England

The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently dates for which are July 16 and July 24. The ECB while announcing the proposed schedule had stated that decision on other scheduled matches for England Men and England Women this summer will be determined at a later date.

