VFNR Vs LBR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live

Match 8 of the St Lucia T10 Blast is set to take place between Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR) and Laborie Bay Royals (LBR) on Friday, June 26 (Saturday, for Indian viewers). The VFNR vs LBR live match will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Here are the VFNR vs LBR Dream11 top picks.

About St Lucia T10 Blast

St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on till July 7. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament. Here are the VFNR vs LBR Dream11 top picks and the prediction for the match.

VFNR vs LBR Dream11 prediction: Squads for VFNR vs LBR Dream11 team

VFNR vs LBR Dream11 prediction: Squads for VFNR vs LBR Dream11 team: VFNR

Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Mervin Wells, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery, Dichege Henry

VFNR vs LBR Dream11 prediction: Squads for VFNR vs LBR Dream11 team: LBR

Alex Antoine, Malcolm Monrose, Tonius Simon, Collinus Callendar, Darren Sammy, Kemrol Charles, Johnson Charles, Noelle Leo, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Kester Charlermagne, Shervon Leo, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel

VFNR vs LBR Dream11 top picks

Jevin Isidore Curtly Johnny

Shem Paul

Denlee Anthony

Nick Andrew

Shervin George

VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Prediction: VFNR vs LBR Dream11 team

Here is the VFNR vs LBR Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Captain: Jevin Isidore

Jevin Isidore Vice-Captain: Curtly Johnny

Wicketkeeper: Junior Peter

Batsmen: Chrislon Fanis, Jevin Isidore, Rick Moses, Zephaniah Edwin

All-Rounders: Curtly Johnny, Jermain Harding, Daran Jn. Pierre

Bowlers: Shem Paul, Murlan Sammy, Tracy Peter

VFNR vs LBR Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

Vieux Fort North Raiders – Junior Peter (wk), Richie Robert (c), Al Prince, David Naitram, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Garvey Mitchel, Jermain Harding, Shem Paul, Hafeez Ali, and Travis Gifford

Laborie Bay Royals – Denlee Anthony (wk), Rick Moses (c), Ulric George, Awene Edward, Zephaniah Edwin, Nick Andrew, Sherwin Andrew, Murlan Sammy, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theodore, and Michael Francois

VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Prediction: VFNR vs LBR match prediction

Our Dream11 prediction is that Laborie Bay Royals will win this game.

Note: The VFNR vs LBR Dream11 prediction, VFNR vs LBR Dream11 top picks and VFNR vs LBR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VFNR vs LBR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/ICC