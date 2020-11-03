Virender Sehwag Scores Maiden Test Hundred On November 3, 2001; Watch Video

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is fondly remembered by cricket fans for his swashbuckling performances at the top of the order for the Indian team. The cricketer enjoyed a prolific run in all the three formats of international cricket with lion-hearted outings with the bat. There have been several memorable moments in the 42-year-old's illustrious batting career, one of them being his maiden Test century that he scored 19 years ago on November 3.

Virender slams ton on test debut vs South Africa

The Najafgarh-born cricketer donned the Indian whites for the very first time during India's tour of South Africa in 2001. Virender Sehwag featured in the opening Test of the series in Bloemfoentein on November 3, 2001. Sehwag, who had earned a reputation of an opening batsman and sent shivers down the spine of opposition bowling attacks, started his career in the middle order.

The South Africa team boasted of a formidable bowling attack with the likes of Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Jacques Kallis in their ranks. They were successful in picking up wickets at regular intervals, with only Sachin Tendulkar looking comfortable. The dynamic Virender Sehwag walked in to bat at No.6 and made a significant impact right from his first innings in the format.

The dynamic batsman raced to his maiden Test hundred on his debut as he scored 105 runs off 173 deliveries. The batsman stitched a crucial 220 run partnership with Sachin Tendulkar to orchestrate an Indian fightback. India eventually lost the test match by 9 wickets, but Sehwag's gutsy knock on debut is still etched in the memories of cricket fans. With his ton, he became only the 11th Indian batsman to reach the coveted 3-figure mark on debut.

Virender Sehwag stats

Soon after his debut, the batsman was promoted as an opening batsman by Sourav Ganguly. Virender Sehwag featured in 104 Test matches over the years where he amassed 8586 runs. The cricket fraternity has got to witness some exceptional Virender Sehwag centuries over the years. He has smashed 23 Test tons in his career, including two triple centuries.

Virender Sehwag net worth

As per msn.com, the Virender Sehwag net worth is estimated to be around ₹255 crore (US$34 million). The cricketer's net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for representing the Indian cricket team over the years. Also, the figure consists of the compensation the cricketer has received from his IPL franchises.

Virender Sehwag also is the owner of Viru Retail Pvt Ltd, through which he entered the sportswear business. The ex-cricketer has had associations with brands such as Boost, Adidas, Hero MotoCorp, Karbonn Mobiles, Vim gel, and many more. It is believed that Sehwag charges around ₹2 crore for endorsing a brand.

