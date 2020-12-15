Emirates D20 League 2020 ECB Vs SHA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Emirates Cricket Board Blues (ECB) will lock horns with Sharjah in the upcoming match of the Emirates D20 tournament on Tuesday, December 15. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the ECB vs SHA live streaming, Emirates Blues vs Sharjah live scores and how to watch Emirates D20 live in India.

Emirates D20 League live: ECB vs SHA preview

ECB certainly have a good team on paper and will have a slight edge over SHA in the upcoming clash. ECB were on a three-match winning streak before the winning run was halted by Fujairah in their previous match. Despite the loss, they will be confident of performing well in the upcoming clash versus SHA.

SHA, on the other hand, are on a two-match winning streak after losing their opening match. They will look to make it a hat-trick of wins by beating ECB and also move up the points table before their second match later in the day. They will not only look to challenge for the second spot but also end the day on a high.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The strip at Dubai has been more helpful to the bowlers. The opening contest of the season was a high-scoring encounter, but post that, it has been bowlers who have been dominant. With the surface helping batsmen teams, the captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put up defending total on board.

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, an uninterrupted game of cricket is on the cards, expect a partial cloud cover, however; the skies are likely to remain clear throughout the fixture. The humidity forecast is at 29% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius.

ECB vs SHA live streaming: ECB vs SHA squads

ECB squad: Basil Hameed (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan

SHA squad: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad(C), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul, Mohammed Halan

ECB vs SHA live streaming: Emirates D20 League live in India and Emirates Blues vs Sharjah live scores

The Emirates D20 League will not be telecasted live in India. However, fans who wish to watch the ECB vs SHA live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. For Emirates Blues vs Sharjah live scores, one can visit the social media pages of UAE Cricket.

Image Source: FanCode

