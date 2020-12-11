Emirates D20 League AJM Vs ECB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Ajman will take on ECB Blues in the second match of the day in the Emirates D20 League on Friday, December 11. The match will be played at the Dubai Stadium at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the AJM vs ECB live streaming info, how to watch the Emirates D20 League live in India and where to catch the Ajman vs Emirates Blues live scores.

AJM vs ECB live streaming: AJM vs ECB Emirates D20 live info and preview

ECB will be starting as favourite to win the match after making a strong start to the campaign. They have already won two matches in a row and will look to make it a hat-trick of wins by beating AJM in the upcoming clash. On the other hand, AJM have one win and one loss from their two fixture. They will be looking to win their second match of the tournament but will have their task cut out versus in form ECB. This could be a great match for fans to watch.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip will be helpful for bowlers as well as the batsmen in the upcoming match. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bat first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. Expect the fans to witness a great contest between bat and ball.

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the weather will be sunny with no rains expected to arrive during the match. The humidity forecast is at 46% with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius. With no rain interruption during the match, fans could witness both teams getting to play their full quota of overs.

Ajman vs Emirates Blues live scores: AJM vs ECB squads

ECB: Basil Hameed (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Ateeq Ur Rehman, M Farazuddin, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid

AJM: Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Khan, Anand Kumar, Nasir Aziz, Rishabh Mukherjee, Asif Khan, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, A Khan, Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Zubair Zuhaib

AJM vs ECB live streaming: AJM vs ECB live in India and Ajman vs Emirates Blues live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Emirates D20 League live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For Ajman vs Emirates Blues live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket official Twitter page.

Image: Fancode

