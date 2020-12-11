Emirates D20 League FUJ Vs ABD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Fujairah will take on Abu Dhabi at the Emirates D20 League on Friday, December 11. The match will be played at the Dubai Stadium at 9:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the FUJ vs ABD live streaming info, how to watch the Emirates D20 League live in India and where to catch the Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi live scores.

FUJ vs ABD live streaming: FUJ vs ABD Emirates D20 live info and preview

FUJ will be starting as favourite versus ABD as they have a strong start to their campaign. They are currently unbeaten in the tournament after winning their first two fixtures due to which they are second on the points table. A win in this match will make it three wins out of three for them and also a chance to go top if ECB loses their match. For ABD, this is the second fixture of the day and they will be keen to end the day on high By beating FUJ. They are currently winless and will look to open their points tally beating Dubai in the first match of the day.

Emirates D20 live: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip will be helpful for bowlers as well as the batsmen in the upcoming match. Coming into this match, the team winning the toss will look to bat first as bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. Expect the fans to witness a great contest between bat and ball.

Emirates D20 live: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the weather will be sunny with no rains expected to arrive during the match. The humidity forecast is at 48% with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius. With no rain interruption during the match, fans could witness both teams getting to play their full quota of overs.

Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi live scores: FUJ vs ABD squads

FUJ: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Umar-Arshad, Lovepreet Bajwa, Laqman Hazrat, Hassan Khalid.

ABD: Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Mudassir Hussain, Paresh Katkar, Osama Hassan, Kai Smith.

FUJ vs ABD live streaming: FUJ vs ABD live in India and Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi Blues live scores

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Emirates D20 League live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For Fujairah vs Abu Dhabi live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket official Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

