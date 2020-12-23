Shubman Gill To Play In Boxing Day Test? BCCI Gives BIG Update To Fans: WATCH

The Indian team was humiliated and annihilated in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide where they registered their lowest score (36) in the format in their 88-year-old cricketing history. The insulting loss at the hands of the Aussies caused widespread criticism with fans, as well as, former cricketers calling out for some major changes in the team. One of the changes that everyone has been wanting to see is the inclusion of an in-form Shubman Gill in place of an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020 live stream to break THIS all-time bilateral cricket viewership record

India vs Australia 2020: Shubman Gill sweats it out in nets ahead of Boxing-Day Test

It is likely that Gill will make the cut to the playing XI for the India vs Australia 2nd Test in Melbourne and BCCI's latest video on Twitter pretty much makes it evident that the right-handed batsman is all set to make his Test debut for India. The official Twitter handle of the BCCI posted a video of Gill sweating it out in the nets as he gears up for the second Test.

The BCCI lauded the Punjab-based cricketer in the caption. In the video, Gill is seen middling the ball and hitting some crisp shots. Batting besides Gill in the nets is Mayank Agarwal which gives a hint that the duo will be opening for India in the Boxing Day Test.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia schedule: Traditional New Year's Test set to be shifted out of Sydney?

Shaw and Gill were front-runners for the opener's spot in the first Test and it looked like the latter had a strong chance of making it to the playing XI for the India vs Australia pink-ball Test after his impressive performances in the second practice game. However, Prithvi Shaw got the nod ahead of Gill. The Mumbai-based cricketer failed miserably in the first Test with scores of 0 and 1 which makes Gill a real contender to replace Shaw.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri's 'Sachin, Lara and Sehwag' comparison for Prithvi Shaw trolled on Twitter

Meanwhile, according to the India vs Australia schedule, the second Test will start on Saturday, December 26 in Melbourne. Live-action of the India vs Australia 2nd Test will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The Indian team will be without the services of their skipper Virat Kohli who is returning to India to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. Ajinkya Rahane will lead Team India in Kohli's absence.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri memes trend on Twitter after Prithvi Shaw gets picked over in-form KL Rahul

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.