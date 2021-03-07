EN-L Vs BD-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Road Safety World Series 2021 Preview

England Legends will take on Bangladesh Legends in Match 7 of the Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 on Sunday, March 7 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The EN-L vs BD-L live streaming will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is a look at our EN-L vs BD-L Dream11 prediction, EN-L vs BD-L squads and EN-L vs BD-L Dream11 team.

England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Match Preview

While all other sides have played at least one match in the competition, this will be England Legends' first match. They will be captained by Kevin Pietersen. England have an impressive batting line-up with the likes of Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Owais Shah and Nick Compton within their ranks. They also have some decent bowlers in the form of Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Tremlett and Sajid Mahmood.

On the other hand, Bangladesh played their first match of the tournament on Friday against India and had an abysmal start to their campaign as they were beaten by 10 wickets. The Mohammad Rafique-led side were cruising at 50/0 after the powerplay but a sudden collapse saw them posting a paltry 109. Their batsmen really need to step up their game if they are to give any sort of fight to England Legends. While England would like to start their Road Safety World Series campaign on a winning note, Bangladesh would also want to get to winning ways by winning the fixture.

EN-L vs BD-L squads

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen (Captain), Nick Compton, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Kabir Ali, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, G Hamilton, Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Schoefield.

Bangladesh Legends: Mohammad Rafique (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahman, Nazimuddin, Khaled Mahmud, Mohammed Sharif, ANM Mamun Ur Rashed, Nafees Iqbal, Abdur Razzak, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Khaled Mashud, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir.

EN-L vs BD-L Dream11 prediction: Top picks from EN-L vs BD-L playing 11

Kevin Pietersen

James Tredwell

Nazimuddin

Mohammad Rafique

EN-L vs BD-L match prediction: EN-L vs BD-L Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Philip Mustard

Batsmen: Kevin Pietersen (Captain), Owais Shah, Jonathan Trott, Nazimuddin (Vice-Captain)

All-rounders: Khaled Mahmud, G Hamilton

Bowlers: Ryan Sidebottom, Mohammad Rafique, James Tredwell, Abdur Razzak

EN-L vs BD-L live: EN-L vs BD-L Dream11 prediction

According to our EN-L vs BD-L match prediction, EN-L are favourites to win this game.

Note: The above EN-L vs BD-L Dream11 prediction, EN-L vs BD-L Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The EN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team and EN-L vs BD-L playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: ROAD SAFETY WORLD SERIES TWITTER

