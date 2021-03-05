India Vs England 4th Test: Nitin Menon Becomes Top Twitter Trend On Day 2; Here Is Why

The two cricketing giants India and England are currently battling it out in the final fixture of their four-match Test series in Ahmedabad. Nitin Menon, who is officiating in the contest, caught the eyes of the fans with his exemplary on-field decisions. The 37-year-old received immense appreciation from all corners for his brave decisions and also trended on Twitter on the second day of the India vs England 4th Test.

India vs England 4th Test: Nitin Menon lauded by netizens for his umpiring

Nitin Menon impressed a number of cricket pundits as well as fans with his umpiring in the ongoing India vs England 4th Test. The official took several crucial decisions with great precision on the given day and has been remarkable throughout the whole Test series as well. The official's most notable decision was when he adjudged Cheteshwar Pujara out leg before wicket against Jack Leach. It was a close call and the batter also took the DRS in an attempt to save his wicket in case the ball did not hit the three reds while there was some doubt if the ball hit the bat first or the pad. However, it had indeed struck the pad first and he had to take the long walk back.

Apart from his decisions, he was also quick to come in between Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes on Day 1. The two fiery characters were seen having a heated argument, and Menon stepped in between to make sure things did not escalate. Here is how netizens reacted to his umpiring on the second day -

Nitin Menon is a damn good umpire. Our umpires get a lot of flak....some totally unwarranted too...but here’s a guy who’s right up there with the best in the world. Let’s acknowledge and appreciate that 🙌🥳🤗 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2021

Brilliant from Nitin Menon. Give credit to the young man for the kind of decisions. Top umpire. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 5, 2021

How good has Nitin Menon been! Top quality umpiring — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 4, 2021

I haven’t watched every ball of this series, but from all I’ve seen, Nitin Menon looks like an impressive umpire..#INDvENG — Hemant (@hemantbuch) March 5, 2021

Honestly don't remember an umpire getting almost every single decision in a 4/5 match series spot on. Nitin Menon is a class apart.#INDvENG — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) March 5, 2021

Nitin Menon has established himself as a respected on-field official. He was added to the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires in 2020 and has officiated in several prominent matches in the recent past. Interestingly, Nitin's father Narendra Menon was also an umpire.

India vs England live streaming info

India's hopes of making it to the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship rely on the result of the final Test match of the series. Whereas England have a chance of redeeming themselves after an underwhelming run in the last two fixtures. Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first in Ahmedabad, but the touring party could not capitalize on the decision as they were bundled out for 205.

At the time of writing this report, the India lead by 89 runs. Rishabh Pant with his 101 was the star for team India. Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the India vs England 4th Test on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

