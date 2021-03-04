India Vs England 4th Test: Netizens Point Out Super Co-incidence In Mohammad Siraj Wickets

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj celebrated his comeback into the playing XI by dismissing English captain Joe Root early on Day 1 of the series-deciding Ahmedabad Test. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. In-form batsman Joe Root was sent back to the pavilion for just five as England lost their third wicket within the opening session of the day.

India vs England 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj gets Joe Root, watch video

India vs England 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj continues celebration tradition with Mayank Agarwal

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Joe Root and was immediately joined by Mayank Agarwal for celebration. Interestingly, Agarwal is not part of the playing XI and was on the field as a substitute fielder. A while after their celebration, netizens pointed out a repeated pattern that sees the two cricketers celebrating in the same manner whenever the pacer picks up a wicket. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to their celebration antics.

How is Mayank Agarwal always on the field when Mohammed Siraj takes a wicket? — Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) March 4, 2021

get me my mayank please 🥺👉🏽👈🏽 pic.twitter.com/HSTRztsKan — ❥࿐ (@viratslight) March 4, 2021

That Mayank-Siraj Celebration is a thing of beauty ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lzFHjG4aiD — Hamidul Islam (@Hamidul593) March 4, 2021

Mayank as soon as Siraj takes a wicket for the winning celebration.#4thTest #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/UkAjx0wWnx — Rohit 🤙🏻💥 (@sarcasterrk) March 4, 2021

Their tradition began with Siraj’s first-ever Test wicket in Australia back in December on the Boxing Day. The speedster trapped Marnus Labuschagne by bowling on a leg-stump line. He was joined by Mayank Agarwal in celebration for his first Test wicket and the duo maintained the same pattern for the entirety of India’s tour of Australia.

India vs England live streaming details and updates

At the time of publishing, England reached 198-9 from 73.1 overs. Dom Bess was batting at the crease and he was joined by fellow tail-ender Jack Leach. Earlier, England lost both opening batsmen, Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley to Indian spinner Axar Patel. Apart from skipper Joe Root, speedster Mohammed Siraj also dismissed well-set batsman Jonny Bairstow.

R Ashwin and Washington Sundar also struck with three crucial blows between them to dismantle the English middle order on Day 1. Here is a look at some of the recent updates from Day 1 of the India vs England 4th Test match.

