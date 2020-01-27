The Debate
EN-U19 Vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

England Under-19s will play against Japan Under-19s in the ICC Under-19 ODI Cricket World Cup. Let us look at the EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 predictions.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11

England Under-19  will play against Japan Under-19 in the ICC Under-19 ODI Cricket World Cup in South Africa. The match will be played on January 27, 2020. Let us look at the EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Match Schedule

Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Date: Monday, January 27, 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Match preview

England and Japan will face off in the second quarter-final of the ICC Under-19 ODI Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Japan are placed fourth on the Group A points table, while England are third in the Group B standings. England will be led by George Balderson, while Marcus Thurgate will captain Japan.

EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Squad details

Japan Under-19 Squad: Marcus Thurgate (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Shu Noguchi, Neel Date, Debashish Sahoo, Ishaan Fartyal, Kazumasa Takahashi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Ashley Thurgate, Max Clements, Yugandhar Retharekar, Sora Ichiki, Tushar Chaturvedi, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Reiji Suto.

England Under-19 squasd: George Balderson (Captain), Jordan Cox (Wicket-keeper), Ben Charlesworth,  Jack Haynes, Joey Evison, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Kasey Aldridge, Sam Young, Dan Mousley, Tom Clark, Harry Duke.

EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: George Balderson

Vice-captain: Marcus Thurgate

EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Marcus Thurgate

Batsmen – Kazumasa Takahashi, Reiji Suto, Ben Charlesworth, George Hillz

All-Rounders – George Balderson, Neel Date

Bowlers – Kasey Aldridge, Yugandhar Retharekar, Hamidullah Qadri, Masato Morita

EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Prediction

England start off as the favourites against Japan. 

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

