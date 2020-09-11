ENG Vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming In India, Prediction, H2h, Pitch And Weather Report

The Australian cricket team will kick off their ODI leg on their tour of arch-rivals England on Friday. The series kick-off with the ENG vs AUS 1st ODI which will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. On the eve of the ENG vs AUS 1st ODI, here's a look at the ENG vs AUS live streaming details, where to watch the Eng vs Aus live in India along with our ENG vs AUS prediction.

ENG vs AUS live streaming: ENG vs AUS 1st ODI preview

After their disappointing start to the England vs Australia 2020 tour, the visitors will look to seek revenge when they kick off the proceedings in Manchester. Australia have momentum on their side, having won the final T20I of the England vs Australia 2020 series, and will look to adapt quickly in the 50-over format of the game. For England, a host of 2019 World Cup stars will be playing their first game since the final last year and will be boosted by their return. Australia's recent form against England makes the hosts favourites, with the visitors having won only one of their last seven head-to-head encounters.

The last time we played Australia in an ODI 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/k3MiyCX6UW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2020

ENG vs AUS live streaming: ENG vs AUS 1st ODI pitch and weather report

The pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester is a batsman's dream as witnessed during the England vs Pakistan series. Batsmen get full value for their shots, while the relatively short boundaries also add to their advantage. Bowlers will have to do something out of the box if they have to shine on this pitch, which is likely to be fresh wicket with all T20Is of the England vs Australia 2020 series played at Southampton. As for the weather, Accuweather predicts that it will be cloudy during the ENG vs AUS 1st ODI, with a 25% chance of rainfall. Potentially, the team winning the toss could look to bat first.

ENG vs AUS live streaming: ENG vs AUS 1st ODI predicted playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer. Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

ENG vs AUS live streaming: How to watch ENG vs AUS live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch ENG vs AUS live in India can tune into Sony SIX SD and HD on Friday at 5:30 PM IST. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the England vs Australia 2020 series. Fans can also watch the ENG vs AUS live streaming on the Sony LIV app. For ENG vs AUS 1st ODI live scores and in-match highlights, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of England Cricket and cricket.com.au's official social media handles. The ENG vs AUS live streaming will also be available to JIO TV subscribers and Airtel TV users.

(Image Courtesy: cricket.com.au Instagram)