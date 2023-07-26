The much-anticipated England vs. Australia Ashes 2023 cricket series has been a thrilling spectacle for fans over the past few weeks. As the marquee tournament heads towards its conclusion, all eyes are on the upcoming fifth Test at The Oval Stadium. One player, in particular, who has been closely watched by cricket enthusiasts is the Australian opener, David Warner, as they eagerly await a potential match-winning innings from the talented batsman.

3 Things You Need To Know

Australia lead Ashes 2023 by 2-1 ahead of the 5th Test at The Oval

The Aussies retained the Ashes after the 4th Test ended in a draw

England last won the prestigious series back in 2015

ALSO READ | 'It Was Like Putting Humpty Dumpty Back': Jonny Bairstow's Surgeon On His Horrific Injury

Potential big knock incoming for David Warner in the 5th Ashes Test Showdown?

As the Ashes 2023 series approaches its climax, cricket fans have been closely monitoring the performance of Australian opener David Warner. The 36-year-old has accumulated 201 runs in eight innings during the series, managing to secure one half-century to his credit. With a current batting average of 25.12, this could potentially be his final Ashes series.

However, in the lead-up to the crucial fifth Test, Warner himself acknowledged that he has missed out on a few runs. “For me, I’ve probably left a few runs out there, but in saying that, I’ve played a lot better than what I did last time. I’ve got in good positions, I’m looking to score, I’ve had a couple of unlucky dismissals and then dismissals where I’ve tried to negate the swing or the seam and it’s caught the outside edge of the bat,” Warner said according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

[David Warner and James Anderson on Day 3 of the 2nd Ashes Test | Image: AP]

"We’re all about partnerships"

Last time around in 2019, the left-handed batsman hit only 95 runs in 10 innings, with a dismal average of 9.5. However, shedding his thoughts, Warner credited partnerships in key moments to be the reason behind Australia retaining the prestigious urn. "So for me, I feel like I’m in a good space, contributed well, and as a batting unit, we’re all about partnerships. And I think the partnerships that we’ve had in key moments of this series so far have actually worked very well for us as a team,” he added.

India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match To Undergo A Reschedule? Here's What We Know So Far

Warner has played 108 Test matches for Australia so far and has scored 8403 runs at an average of 44.46. He has a total of 25 tons to his name, the last of which came in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa last year. The encounter at Melbourne also marked Warner’s 100 Test appearance for Australia.