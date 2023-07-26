'It Was Like Putting Humpty Dumpty Back': Jonny Bairstow's Surgeon On His Horrific Injury

Jonny Bairstow remained one of the centerpieces of attraction during the Ashes 2023 series. While he first made headlines for his controversial run out at the hands of Alex Carey on walking out of the crease for a moment, he was also seen getting involved in heated feuds with Australia vice-captain Steve Smith. He was left stranded on 99 runs in the fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 which ended up being a draw.

Surgeon’s ‘humpty dumpty’ remark over Jonny Bairstow’s injury

In a conversation with The Times, Jonny Bairstow’s surgeon James Calder revealed that he initially feared that the England keeper would not be able to play again due to the freakish golf course injury he sustainted in 2022. The 33-year-old reportedly broke multiple bones in his legs and his ankles due to a fall at the Pannal course in Harrogate last September.

Professor Colder told The Times:

I had severe reservations that he was going to play in the Ashes and even whether the injury was compatible with playing professional cricket. He was adamant I was wrong and was destined to prove me wrong. He had a severe lower-leg fracture dislocation. Multiple bones were broken in his leg and his ankle as well as ligaments, and it was like putting Humpty Dumpty back together again. He had to have plates, pins, keyhole surgery and ligament stabilisation.

Colder added before going on to speak on Bairstow missing the 2023 edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League:

I was worried about whether he was actually going to get back to playing, and then we needed every single stage of the recovery to be on the time mark to make it back for the Ashes. The IPL was a bitter disappointment for him but I still feel that if he had played in the IPL it could have sacrificed his longer-term career, and he elected to choose England over the IPL in the end. That was the best decision but really tough on him.

Bairstow is now expected to help England level the series 2-2 during the fifth Test match in The Oval.