ENG Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Preview, Top Picks For 1st ODI

The first of the three ODIs between England (ENG) and Australia (AUS) will be played on Friday, September 11 at the Old Trafford, Manchester. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST. Here is our ENG vs AUS Dream11 team, ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction and probable ENG vs AUS playing 11.

ENG vs AUS live: ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction and review

Australia will look to avenge their T20I series loss as they gear up to face the 2019 World Cup winners, England in the 1st ODI of the series. Australia returned to international cricket after a gap of 5 months with their tour to England, whereas England have contested against countries like Ireland, West Indies and Pakistan in the recent past. The Aaron Finch-led Australian side comprises of exciting uncapped players like Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe and Daniel Sams.

For England, Jason Roy returns after being sidelined because of an injury. Jos Buttler also has returned to the English side after leaving the bio-bubble prior to the 3rd T20I. The two teams will battle it out for the first time in the 50-overs format after their semi-final clash in the ICC World Cup 2019, which England won.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: Squads for ENG vs AUS Dream11 team

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: ENG squad

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: AUS squad

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

ENG vs AUS match prediction: ENG vs AUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler (vice-captain)

Batsmen – Joe Root, David Warner (captain), Marnus Labushagne, Steve Smith

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers– Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Patt Cummins

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction

England start off as favourites to win the 1st ODI as per our ENG vs AUS match prediction. The Eng vs Aus live game can be watched on SonyLIV after forming the ENG vs AUS Dream11 team.

Please note that the above ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, ENG vs AUS Dream11 team and probable ENG vs AUS playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The ENG vs AUS match prediction and ENG vs AUS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Source: Cricket Australia Instagram