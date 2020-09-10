Zaheer Khan On Saliva Ban: Players Have To Be Careful As 'old Habits Can Creep In'

Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan said that players need to be careful and must get used to not using saliva on the ball during the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. The former Indian pacer in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter said that players need to be mindful of not using saliva during matches because "old habits, at times, just creep in". Saliva use was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as part of new protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The ban will reportedly remain until a permanent medical solution is achieved for COVID treatment.

Zaheer was talking about the new protocols that have been put in place keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. "When you are a professional athlete, you have to find a way of keeping that mental space which you like to be in, which you know, varies individually. Every individual has to take care and own that individual space," the former Indian international said.

"I wouldn't say that it's going to be difficult as such it is just a matter of getting used to the new routines and the preparation routines are going to change. You have to keep up with that. It just feels good to be back again out on the field," Zaheer added.

Mumbai Indians vs CSK

Mumbai Indians-led by skipper Rohit Sharma started training in Abu Dhabi at the ICC Cricket Academy from August 28 onwards after spending six days under quarantine as per BCCI rules. The four-time IPL champions will play their first game against long-time rival Chennai Super Kings on September 19, the first match of the 2020 season.

The IPL, which was earlier scheduled to take place in March was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was finally announced by the BCCI to be held in September after ICC cancelled this year's T20 World Cup.

