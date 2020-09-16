ENG Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Updates, 3rd ODI Full Preview

The third and final ODI between England (ENG) and Australia (AUS) will be played on Wednesday, September 16 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST. Here is our ENG vs AUS Dream11 team, ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction and probable ENG vs AUS playing 11.

ENG vs AUS live: ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction and review

The ODI series between the arch-rivals hangs in the balance after a miraculous comeback by England in their second fixture of the series. The stakes have been raised for the final contest, which will be a winner-takes-all encounter. Host England have had a dream run at home as they are yet to lose a home bilateral ODI series at home since 2015.

Australia have played decent cricket in the tour but their batting collapse in the second ODI will be a point of concern for Aaron Finch's side. England came out on top in the 3-match T20I series but Australia have a solid chance to clinch the 50-overs series and end the 2019 World Cup winners' winning streak at home.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: Squads for ENG vs AUS Dream11 team

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: ENG squad

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction: AUS squad

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

ENG vs AUS match prediction: ENG vs AUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen – Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders – Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers– Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Adam Zampa

ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction

England start off as favourites to win the final ODI according to our ENG vs AUS match prediction. The Eng vs Aus live game can be watched on SonyLIV after forming the ENG vs AUS Dream11 team.

Please note that the above ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction, ENG vs AUS Dream11 team and probable ENG vs AUS playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The ENG vs AUS match prediction and ENG vs AUS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: England Cricket Instagram