ENG Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All 1st ODI Game Info

England is all set to face Ireland in the first match of the three-match ODI series. The match between both the teams will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday, July 30 at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, ENG vs IRE Dream11 team and ENG vs IRE Dream11 top picks.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction and preview

The ENG vs IRE ODI series is a part of the ODI Super League was originally scheduled in September 2020, but the series was rearranged due to the ongoing global pandemic. The ODI series also marks England and Ireland's return to white-ball cricket after COVID-19 had brought all cricketing activities to a standstill since March. The match will be played behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: ENG vs IRE Dream11 team

ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: ENG vs IRE Dream11 team: ENG

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: ENG vs IRE Dream11 team: IRE

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

ENG vs IRE Dream11 top picks

Here's our ENG vs IRE Dream11 top picks for the ENG vs IRE Dream11 game -

Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team

Here's our ENG vs IRE Dream11 top picks for our ENG vs IRE Dream11 team

ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction

As per our ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, ENG are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper

Note: The ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, ENG vs IRE Dream11 top picks and ENG vs IRE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: CRICKET IRELAND / TWITTER)