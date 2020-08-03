SBK Vs DPS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

Sharjah Bukhatir (SBK) will take on Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) in the league match of the Emirates D10 League. The match between the teams will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday, August 3 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SBK vs DPS Dream11 prediction, SBK vs DPS Dream11 team and SBK vs DPS Dream11 top picks.
Also read: MCC Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live
SBK so far has had a great tournament losing just one match till date. They played their previous match Fujairah Pacific Ventures.which they won comfortably. On the other hand, Dubai Pulse Secure despite being inconsistent are eyeing for a top-four finish in this competition. With two valuable points on offer, expect the match to be an exciting contest.
Also read: ECC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live
Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.
Also read: MS Dhoni Gets Ready For IPL 2020 Trip To UAE With Stunning, Younger Look On Social Media
Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.
Also read: Virat Kohli Accused Of 'brainwashing Youngsters' In Unusual Complaint Filed In Madras HC
F Ahmad, Rizwan CP, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, M Farooq, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal
F Nawaz, A Khan, F Amin, M Rashid, F Tariq, I Sait, R Gull, F Sheikh, F Al Hashmi, U Munir and S Ali
As per our SBK vs DPS Dream11 prediction, SBK will be favourites to win the match on the basis of their current form
( COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL / TWITTER)