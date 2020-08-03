SBK Vs DPS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

Sharjah Bukhatir (SBK) will take on Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) in the league match of the Emirates D10 League. The match between the teams will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday, August 3 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SBK vs DPS Dream11 prediction, SBK vs DPS Dream11 team and SBK vs DPS Dream11 top picks.

SBK vs DPS Dream11 prediction and preview

SBK so far has had a great tournament losing just one match till date. They played their previous match Fujairah Pacific Ventures.which they won comfortably. On the other hand, Dubai Pulse Secure despite being inconsistent are eyeing for a top-four finish in this competition. With two valuable points on offer, expect the match to be an exciting contest.

SBK vs DPS Dream11 prediction: SBK vs DPS Dream11 team

SBK vs DPS Dream11 prediction: SBK vs DPS Dream11 team : SBK

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

SBK vs DPS Dream11 prediction: SBK vs DPS Dream11 team: DPS

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

SBK vs DPS Dream11 top picks

R Mani

U Ali

A Khan

SBK vs DPS Dream11 prediction: SBK vs DPS probable playing XI

SBK vs DPS Dream11 prediction: SBK vs DPS probable playing XI: SBK

F Ahmad, Rizwan CP, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, M Farooq, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal

SBK vs DPS Dream11 prediction: SBK vs DPS probable playing XI: DPS

F Nawaz, A Khan, F Amin, M Rashid, F Tariq, I Sait, R Gull, F Sheikh, F Al Hashmi, U Munir and S Ali

SBK vs DPS Dream11 team

SBK vs DPS Dream11 prediction

As per our SBK vs DPS Dream11 prediction, SBK will be favourites to win the match on the basis of their current form

Note: The SBK vs DPS Dream11 prediction, SBK vs DPS Dream11 top picks and SBK vs DPS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SBK vs DPS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

