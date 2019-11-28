Jofra Archer Was Racially Abused By English Fan And NOT A Kiwi One?

In a report that will definitely take many by surprise, it was apparently an English fan itself who racially abused England cricketer Jofra Archer earlier this week. Archer had come out on Twitter and had mentioned the incident in a tweet after England's first Test against New Zealand. NZ skipper Kane Williamson and the NZC had offered a public apology to Jofra Archer in light of the events that had allegedly unfolded.

Was it an English fan who hurled racist abuse?

However, some members of the crowd at the Bay Oval spoke to a New Zealand news publication and shared details of the racist fan. He is described to have been wearing a black t-shirt and having an English accent. The witnesses claimed that the man did not mention a New Zealand player even once and only yelled stuff that was aimed towards the English team. It was also pointed out that the fan used to only speak up at times when the crowd went silent so that his words echoed throughout the ground.

Footage of the match has also been reviewed and it has been confirmed that a racist comment was indeed passed. Another fan also confirmed the alleged English fan's behaviour and mentioned how he did not know what the fan meant until his kids informed him of the racist nature behind the words. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) are still trying to identify the offender and have refused to comment on the procedure until completed, it has been reported.

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

In a piece of news that took the cricket world by shock, Jofra Archer had alleged on Monday that he heard a racist comment from a fan at the Bay Oval. Jofra's tweet came after his team lost the first Test against New Zealand by an innings and 65 runs. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had also publicly apologised to Archer for the incident and empathised with him by saying that racism is not what his country stands for.

