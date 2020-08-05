Eng Vs Pak 2020: Michael Vaughan Claims Pakistan 'great Place To Go And Play Cricket In'

Cricketing action will now continue with the England vs Pakistan Test series. Quite recently, England’s home series against West Indies marked the return of international cricket after a gap of four months. The ENG vs PAK 2020 series is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, August 5 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

ENG vs PAK 2020: Michael Vaughan lauds Pakistan as cricket venue

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently interacted on the TMS Podcast. During the interaction, the cricketer-turned-commentator talked about the much-awaited ENG vs PAK 2020 contests and spoke about the prospects of the return of international cricket in Pakistan. Michael Vaughan said that Pakistan is a great place for playing cricket and he would love to go back there to watch the England team in action someday.

Michael Vaughan added that Pakistan fans are “obsessive” about the game and it is a nation which “adores” cricket. He claimed that children can always be found playing cricket “all over the place” in Pakistan. Michael Vaughan later hinted out a possibility of an English side’s tour to Pakistan by saying “I think we’re getting closer to England touring” to the country.

Vaughan's comments come after PCB chief Ehsan Mani expressed hope that England would reciprocate for this home series with a tour of Pakistan in 2022. England's last tour of Pakistan was in 2005 in which it was Michael Vaughan who ironically led England in the Test series.

ENG vs PAK 2020: Michael Vaughan on Pakistan’s chances

Ahead of the ENG vs PAK 2020 series, Michael Vaughan said that the Pakistan team has all the elements required to beat England in England. While speaking to Cricbuzz, the 2005 Ashes winning-skipper said that while he is not trying to demean West Indies but according to him Pakistan is a better Test match team than the Caribbean outfit. Michael Vaughan added that he is really looking forward to the ENG vs PAK 2020 Test matches and expressed his confidence that the series will be a “ripper”.

Broadcasters hype up ENG vs PAK 2020 with an emotional commercial

⭐ New stars are beginning to shine for Pakistan!⭐



Watch first #ENGvPAK Test from 10.30am on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event 🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 5, 2020

ENG vs PAK 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the ENG vs PAK live match in India by logging onto FanCode. The ENG vs PAK live in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Network, the ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The first ENG vs PAK live in India Test is set to commence on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST.

Image credits: PCB Twitter